Ramaphosa to visit slain Precious Ramabulana’s family tomorrow
This comes after Ramabulana was found dead, stabbed 52 times, last week Sunday in her student accommodation in Mokomene, in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit slain Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana's home in Makanda on Sunday to pay his respect.
This comes after Ramabulana was found dead, stabbed 52 times, last week Sunday in her student accommodation in Mokomene, in Limpopo.
Following a stern request from Police Minister Bheki Cele to find the suspect, the police arrested a 28-year-old man who was in possession Ramabulana's cellphone and blood-stained clothing.
The president has commended the police for their swift arrest of the man suspected to be involved in the killing of the 21-year-old.
WATCH: Police Minister on Ramabulana's killer: 1,2 ... 52 times stabbed, why such brutality?
Popular in Local
-
DA passes the buck on Senkubuge’s eligibility to hold office
-
Does Zuma still have a fighting chance?
-
Hawks launch hunt for suspected terrorist in Mpumalanga
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Tshwane’s Sheila Senkubuge resigns as MMC
-
Namibian authorities confiscate passports of Zuma’s former lawyers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.