Ramaphosa to visit slain Precious Ramabulana’s family tomorrow

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit slain Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana's home in Makanda on Sunday to pay his respect.

This comes after Ramabulana was found dead, stabbed 52 times, last week Sunday in her student accommodation in Mokomene, in Limpopo.

Following a stern request from Police Minister Bheki Cele to find the suspect, the police arrested a 28-year-old man who was in possession Ramabulana's cellphone and blood-stained clothing.

The president has commended the police for their swift arrest of the man suspected to be involved in the killing of the 21-year-old.

