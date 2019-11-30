Pogba's injury return will be like a new signing, says Solskjaer
Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would not be fit for Sunday’s home clash against Aston Villa but the Frenchman could return to the side when they host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 4.
Manchester United have missed midfielder Paul Pogba’s services and his imminent return from injury next month will be like signing a new player, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Solskjaer said the 26-year-old would not be fit for Sunday’s home clash against Aston Villa but the Frenchman could return to the side when they host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 4.
“Sunday, no,” Solskjaer told reporters when asked about Pogba’s return. “Spurs? I can’t say now, because I’ve not been home and seen him, let’s see where he’s at when he comes back and starts training with us.
“Every player is allowed to be injured when he’s injured and Paul is working hard to get back. No one can doubt his professionalism, his willingness or his desire to play football.
“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world and it’ll be like signing a new player before the transfer window opens... He’s stepping up his recovery and let’s see how soon he’ll be match-fit and available.”
Midfielder Scott McTominay could also return against Villa after missing United’s last two games with an ankle injury and the Norwegian boss said that would allow Pogba to play in a more advanced role when he returned to the side.
“We hope Scotty will be back as soon as possible,” Solskjaer added. “Maybe Villa, maybe Spurs, hopefully for Sunday.
“The beauty we have with Paul is that he can play in so many roles. He can play in a (midfield) two, he can play in a three and he can play as a No.10... Jesse (Lingard) is also coming back to his best.
“We’ve got more and more coming back and that’s great. We shall see who is fit when Paul is fit because you can’t plan too far ahead in football.”
Popular in Sport
-
Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021
-
Guardiola wants to stay at Man City beyond 2021
-
England take the lead in Test Series against Proteas
-
Safa assures fans over women's league
-
PRO14 debut for Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn against Ospreys
-
Kaizer Chiefs duo claims monthly Absa Premiership awards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.