Tongaat Hulett revising oversight practices after corruption findings
The board says it is in support of a turnaround strategy on how to deal with the findings of the PWC investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled sugar company Tongaat Hulett says it is taking measures to revise its management and oversight practices following revelations that its executives overstated profits for years.
The company released a brief summary of the key findings made in an investigation by PWC that was commissioned six months ago when the allegations about its accounting irregularities surface.
The board says it is in support of a turnaround strategy on how to deal with the findings of the PWC investigation.
The report showed that its executives recognised revenue in earlier reporting periods than it should have, expenses were inappropriately capitalised to assets – resulting in profits being overstated and assets being overstated in financial statements.
The company suspended its listing on the JSE in June stating it could not be sure of the underlying value of its assets when the accounting irregularities were exposed.
Deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities David Shapiro says better safeguards could have been exercised.
“It’s the whole culture of the board, one of the reasons we have an independent board is to ensure a safeguard against these kind of executives.”
The board said it is engaging with the police and the NPA to address the criminal law perspective of the developments, while authorities in Zimbabwe and Mozambique where similar practices took place will be reached out to.
More in Business
-
Ford not out of the woods yet despite Kuga payments
-
NCC: If consumers accept Ford Kuga offer, it will be final settlement
-
Tongaat accounting scandal: Questions raised over role of management
-
Hollard withdraws insolvency cover for SAA tickets
-
Ford fined R35 million for Kuga fires
-
Eskom will no longer cut power to defaulting Free State municipalities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.