Metrorail works to get 43 trains back on the network after fire
Metrorail says the number of sets has dropped because rail infrastructure is being vandalized and destroyed, and assets stolen.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says its hard at work trying to get at least 43 rail sets back on the network following this week's train fire.
Rail services have been affected since Thursday, after 18 carriages were destroyed in a fire at Cape Town Train Station.
There have been more than 20 train fires in the province this year.
Just a few months ago Metrorail was in a recovery phase and had 57 train sets.
Now they are trying to get back to at least 43 sets.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said four suspects have been identified on CCTV footage but no arrests have been made.
He says they are in the process of intensifying efforts to protect rail infrastructure.
“We are sitting with criminals who are burning trains that’s why the security arrangement in the trains must be reviewed and get train police.
The rail operator said yesterday platforms 9 to 19 remain out of commission until further notice.
