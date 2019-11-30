Manhunt under way for the killers of a Mpumalanga job seeker

Twenty-two-year-old Kwanele Zuma and her brother were travelling together when they were attacked on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the killers of a Mpumalanga woman who was murdered and allegedly raped while travelling home from a job interview in Johannesburg.

Twenty-two-year-old Kwanele Zuma and her brother were travelling together when they were attacked on Monday.

The siblings from Corolina were hitchhiking home from Emalahleni when they were offered a lift.

Zuma's brother was hit on the head with a gun before being robbed and thrown from the moving taxi.

He woke up in hospital the next day where he was told his sister had been killed.

The police's Leonard Hlati said, “We are trying to gather more information. We have opened a case.”

Kwanele was murdered just a day after Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana was found dead in her room off campus.

She was stabbed 52 times and it's suspected she may also have been raped.

Ramabulana was laid to rest in her hometown yesterday.