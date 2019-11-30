Khloe Kardashian says she's trying to stay away from her phone
A recent scene on 'KUWTK' saw Khloe, her momager Kris Jenner, and some producers sit down to help her "finalise the show that [she's] developing".
LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has decided to put her phone down and live in the moment more.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has decided to put down her electronic devices in order to live in the "moment" with her 20-month-old daughter True, whom she has with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, and has encouraged her fans to do the same as time goes by "faster and faster" these days.
Taking to her Twitter account, the 35-year-old reality TV star said: "Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays (sic)"
Although her decision to put her phone down means she probably won't be documenting her life on Instagram as much as before, but the blonde beauty recently teased that she and True could be set to get their own reality TV show.
A recent scene on KUWTK saw Khloe, her momager Kris Jenner, and some producers sit down to help her "finalise the show that [she's] developing".
Whilst nothing was confirmed in the clip, images of concept art for the potential show suggested the programme could be titled 'Khloe and True Take the World', which fits the theme of other spin-off shows the family has starred in, including 'Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons' and 'Kourtney & Kim Take Miami'.
According to what is heard from the producers, they "want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible," and also want to make "a five to seven-minute episode," suggesting the new show could be a short-form series and exist on YouTube or a similar streaming platform, rather than being full-length episodes for television.
The production team also says the episodes will be filmed "at the house," among other places, and that it will be about "seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets."
More in Lifestyle
-
Hailey Bieber denies 'funny' pregnancy speculation
-
Brazil's president accuses Leo DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires
-
Powerball results: Friday, 29 November 2019
-
GALLERY: Black Friday frenzy in Diepsloot
-
Cheers! Over 200 beers on taste at this year’s Cape Town Festival of Beer
-
Imagine the specs appeal...John Lennon's sunglasses to be sold at auction
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.