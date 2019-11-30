Hawks launch hunt for suspected terrorist in Mpumalanga
The National Christian Resistance Movement is accused of plotting to carry out terrorist acts against national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they're searching for a suspected terrorist after arresting the leader of a terror group in Mpumalanga.
Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Riana Heymans who is believed to be part of the National Christian Resistance Movement.
The group is accused of plotting to carry out terrorist acts against national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.
Her alleged accomplice Harry Johannes Knoesen appeared in court yesterday on terrorism related charges.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Maluadzi said, “There’s another suspect we’re looking for, Claire Hunt, and we released her picture. We are appealing to the public to assist us.”
