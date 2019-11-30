England take the lead in Test Series against Proteas

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

England take the lead in Test Series against Proteas

The first match of the International Netball Test Series between South Africa and England has delivered exciting fireworks with the visitors winning 63-58.

South Africa is hosting England in the International Netball Test Series. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
South Africa is hosting England in the International Netball Test Series. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The first match of the International Netball Test Series between South Africa and England has delivered exciting fireworks with the visitors winning 63-58 after extra time at Bellville Velodrome in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa were back in the same venue nearly a month after clinching Africa Netball Cup. The series is part of the 2023 Netball World Cup preparations that will be hosted at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The series consists of three matches that will be played from 29-31 November 2019.

The two sides aren't strangers to one another as they held horns in this year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England finished third after beating South Africa for the bronze match.

The home side started on a high with visitors fighting back. Proteas goal scorer Lenize Potgieter scored the Proteas early points.

It was England who went at the end of first quarter leading 15-12.

Back the first break, England wasn't sitting at back but kept on pushing the Proteas taking an early lead.

The visitors showed their experience stretching the lead over the home side.

Jess Thirlby's charges went to halftime leading the Proteas 28-23.

The match delivered top quality inside third quarter with both sides going toe to toe. South Africa finally took advantage ending third quarter with a slightly 40-39.

The match ended with both sides tied on 51-51. After match officials consultation the match was going to be decided by extra time.

The match went to first break with 56-57 to England who came back to win the match 63-58.

The two sides will meet here again on Saturday.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA