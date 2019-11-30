England snatch the series with a game to spare against South Africa

Proteas returned to Bellville in hoping to capitalize after going down 63-58 after extra time on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - England have won the International Netball Test Series 2-0 with a match to spare after defeating South Africa 59-53 at Bellville Velodrome on Saturday.

England continued where they left off on Saturday - drawing the first blood over the home side. The match finished the first quarter with the visitors leading 16-12.

Play started to open up more as teams work the ball up. Still fierce contesting, high tempo drama as players put their bodies on the line, but it was England once again who maintained the momentum going to half-time with 29-27 lead.

Dorette Badenhorst's charges went on the third quarter break bleeding as English side game plan was sterling. They lead Proteas 43-41.

South Africa had last 15 minutes to come up with plans to dismantle English attack.

The English side onto the lead to end the match 59-53 winnng the series.