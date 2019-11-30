Does Zuma still have a fighting chance?
Advocate Mannie Witz said the former president can still petition the supreme court of appeal directly.
PIETERMARITZBURG - It’s being argued that former President Jacob Zuma still has a fighting chance after losing his bid for leave to appeal a high court decision which decided that he must stand trial.
Zuma faces charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering linked to the multi-billion arms deal.
He wants these charges permanently quashed but his attempts so far have been denied by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
“The options are to petition within 21 days at the Supreme Court of Appeal and if the court allows it, they will give them direction on when the matter can be heard.”
Witz says if he fails to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal, he can approach the highest court in the land.
While judges in the Pietermaritzburg High Court say they are convinced that no other court will reach a conclusion that is different to theirs, Witz differs and says Zuma still has some arguable points and it is possible that other judges may rule in his favour.
