Despite SA’s bleak economy, WC economy expected to grow by 0.7%
Finance MEC David Maynier said in his Medium-Term Budget that the agricultural and financial services sectors are expected to support growth in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The country’s economic growth might be bleak, but the Western Cape economy is still expected to grow by 0.7% in 2019.
This is despite the downward adjustment to the National Treasury’s forecast for the South African economy.
Output in the agricultural sector in the Western Cape is likely to recover as drought conditions ease.
The caution is that part of this improvement is due to base effects and it is expected that a full recovery in agricultural production, to pre-drought levels, will be a multiyear process.
The Western Cape economy remains more services orientated than the rest of the country.
Within this, the finance, insurance, real estate and business services sectors will continue to dominate.
During the first half of 2019, these sectors grew by 2.7% year-on-year nationally.
Given the sector’s size in the Western Cape, it is likely that the province benefitted more from the growth in this sector than the rest of the country.
The Western Cape government is confident that the province’s economy will expand by 1.2% in 2020.
