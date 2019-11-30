DA walking tight rope to retain JHB, Tshwane metros

The DA maintains there is no vacuum in Johannesburg while the city awaits the election of a new mayor next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is still walking a tight rope to retain control of Johannesburg and Tswane metros.

The party received a lifeline this week and said it's still hoping to woo the EFF to continue their voting arrangement.

However, Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile wants Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama to face disciplinary action and that could push the party out altogether.

Da Gama postponed the election of the mayor of the city to next week saying he needs to seek legal advice on determining a majority.

The DA maintains there is no vacuum in Johannesburg while the city awaits the election of a new mayor next Wednesday.

Maile has given da Gama seven days say to give reasons why he shouldn't be suspended or removed.

The DA has 104 of the 270 seats in the council while the ANC has 120.

It is now up to the EFF with its 30 seats to decide which of the two parties it will back.

The red berets have given the da an ultimatum to give hand over one of the two metros.