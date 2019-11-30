DA passes the buck on Senkubuge’s eligibility to hold office
The DA has accepted her resignation and says her position will be filled soon.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA is distancing itself from the possibility that it appointed Sheila Senkubunge even though she wasn't qualified to vote let alone be elected to public office.
Senkubuge announced that she will be stepping down from her position in the city council and as MMC of roads and transport.
This follows an alleged sex scandal with Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
In her resignation letter, Senkubuge says she is being destructed from doing her work as she's being vilified.
But the DA's John Moody says the party is aware of the matter.
“I also believe a private citizen has laid criminal charges regarding that she could be under voter’s roll… That’s for the IEC to deal with.”
