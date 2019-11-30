DA WC Mayor Colan Sylvester could possibly face the axe
Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester’s head is on the chopping block after several fallouts with the party.
CAPE TOWN - Another Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor in the Western Cape faces the axe.
At the centre of the friction is his failed working relationship with the municipal manager Allen Paulse.
Sylvester claimed the 11 charges against him related mostly to “fabricated allegations” he was alleged to have made against Paulse.
The party is also aware of five or more members of the Oudtshoorn DA caucus who are ready to resign should the party axe Sylvester.
The DA's provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “People have the right to react in whatever way they feel, and I think we will cross that bridge when we get there. But, I think the leadership of the party has been in communication with the people who feel aggrieved.”
Should the councillors resign, the municipality’s political leadership would collapse, which could negatively impact service delivery.
However, Madikizela said the party was proceeding with the matter and was prepared to deal with any fallout.
