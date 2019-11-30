3 injured in Rivonia shopping complex fire

A restaurant on the corner of Rivonia Boulevard and 9th Avenue in Sandton is the source of the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - At least three people who were injured when a fire broke out at a Rivonia shopping complex, in Johannesburg, have been hospitalised.

Firefighters have managed to contain the flames.

The City of Joburg's spokesperson for emergency management services Nana Radebe said: “Earlier this afternoon, the City of Johannesburg emergency management services received a structural fire call at Rivonia. Three people were taken to hospital for inhalation and some for injuries.”