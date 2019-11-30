View all in Latest
Go

3 injured in Rivonia shopping complex fire

A restaurant on the corner of Rivonia Boulevard and 9th Avenue in Sandton is the source of the blaze.

ER24 paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg Fire Services and several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 14h00 to find a restaurant well alight. Picture: Supplied
ER24 paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg Fire Services and several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 14h00 to find a restaurant well alight. Picture: Supplied
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least three people who were injured when a fire broke out at a Rivonia shopping complex, in Johannesburg, have been hospitalised.

A restaurant on the corner of Rivonia Boulevard and 9th Avenue in Sandton is the source of the blaze.

Firefighters have managed to contain the flames.

The City of Joburg's spokesperson for emergency management services Nana Radebe said: “Earlier this afternoon, the City of Johannesburg emergency management services received a structural fire call at Rivonia. Three people were taken to hospital for inhalation and some for injuries.”

Comments

