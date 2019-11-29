Zuma's lawyers 'studying' High Court decision on corruption trial

On Friday, judges announced that they were confident that the Supreme Court of Appeal would agree with their judgment that dismisses Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

DURBAN - It's not yet clear if former President Jacob Zuma will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) directly to challenge the dismissal of his application for leave to appeal.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court maintained its decision that he must stand trial.

On Friday, judges announced that they were confident that the SCA would agree with their judgment that dismisses Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mathabela told Eyewitness News that the former president's lawyers would study the judgment and announce their decision in due time.

Judges in Jacob Zuma’s case were scathing, saying that the former’s president’s matter was not genuine, dismissing his application with costs.

Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

He wants the charges dropped permanently, as he's of the view that there has been political interference in the matter among other objections raised.

Judges Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyodlwati have expressed displeasure with the tone used by Zuma’s lawyers in his appeal notice.

However, they did not rule on the NPA's argument that Zuma should be penalised.

The application of Zuma’s co-accused French arms company, Thales, has also been dismissed with costs.