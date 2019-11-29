View all in Latest
Go

Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed

Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the High Court judgment on his trial has been dismissed with costs.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the High Court judgment on his trial has been dismissed with costs.

Zuma and co-accused Thales took their case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that they must stand trial.

Last week, Zuma’s lawyers argued that the Supreme Court of Appeal may arrive at a different conclusion and Zuma may eventually be granted a permanent stay of prosecution.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed Zuma’s application, said the prospects of him succeeding at the appeal court were slim.

Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane argued that the former president will be prejudiced if the case proceeds.

He argued that there had been political interference in the matter, but this argument was quickly squashed by judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, who said this had not been widely accepted.

Zuma faces charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

His counsel has also argued that there have been too many delays and therefore the case should be dismissed, a charge dismissed by the prosecution.

More details to follow.

