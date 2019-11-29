Yaw Penxe boost for Kings as they face Connacht
Yaw Penxe’s inclusion is one of only three changes to the starting side that emerged 14-16 winners against the Ospreys in Wales in the Kings’ last outing three weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings winger Yaw Penxe will make a long-awaited return to the field when the side takes on Connacht in a PRO14 clash at The Sportsground in Galway, Ireland, on Saturday.
Scrumhalf and vice-captain Stefan Ungerer also makes a return to the side from injury after making his last appearance in the side’s previous home match against Ulster last month.
Aston Fortuin returns to the starting team where he will pair up with Jerry Sexton.
Southern Kings: 15. Scott van Breda, 14. Christopher Hollis, 13. Erich Cronje, 12 Howard Mnisi (c) 11. Yaw. Penxe, 10. John Thomas-Jackson, 9. Stefan Ungerer, 8. Elrigh Louw, 7. Thembelani Bholi, 6. Martinus Burger, 5. Aston Fortuin, 4. Jerry Sexton, 3. Pieter Scholtz, 2. Jacques du Toit, 1. Juan Schoeman.
Replacements: 16. Chad Solomon, 17. Xandre Vos, 18. De-Jay Terblanche, 19. Bobby de Wee, 20. Ruaan Lerm, 21. Theo Maree, 22. Siyabonga Masuku, 23. Sibusiso Sithole.
