‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
Hundreds of people stood in queues for hours on Thursday night, as selected stores opened for Black Friday at midnight.
JOHANNESBURG - With the biggest shopping day of the year in full swing, many shoppers have already gotten their hands on discounted goods.
Hundreds of people stood in queues for hours on Thursday night, as selected stores opened for Black Friday at midnight.
WATCH: TVs fly off shelves at midnight Black Friday sale
The queue grew longer as the clock edged towards midnight, and hundreds of people made their way to Game, among other stores, for their Black Friday deals.
Game store’s interim CEO Andrew Stein said they prepared for the day for most of the year.
“We’ve been planning since. We’re very excited and more planned. We chose midnight because we’re famous for that and it’s what our customers expect of us.”
As the doors opened, the crowds were let in, avoiding the rush and chaos seen in previous years, with most people heading straight for the TVs.
“We want TVS, not one, but TVs,” one shopper told EWN.
The checkout process seemed to be running smoothly with many people still arriving well after 1am to join the shopping craze.
#BlackFriday people are now rushing to get into the store to get deals. RP #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/VBPHGNbVa9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2019
#BlackFriday Many people already queuing to get in. CE pic.twitter.com/inoadOOm8G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
#BlackFriday and just like that, the doors are open and a few hundred people have begun shopping. RP pic.twitter.com/leYjmSZTe9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
'Tis the season': Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day
-
Trump beefs up with Rocky body on Twitter
-
Acclaimed director Welcome Msomi to be sentenced over R8mn embezzlement
-
Parents, shoppers warned of potential dangers ahead of Black Friday
-
US judge allows 'Sopranos' actress to testify against Weinstein
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.