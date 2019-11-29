AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu's funeral under way

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu's funeral under way

Dignitaries, monarchs and former statesmen are among those present at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale to pay their final respects.

YouTube Screengrab of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. Picture: Screengrab
YouTube Screengrab of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. Picture: Screengrab
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of mourners have gathered in the Eastern Cape for the funeral of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

Dignitaries, monarchs and former statesmen are among those present at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale to pay their final respects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also arrived and is expected to deliver the eulogy on Friday morning.

The president has accorded the king a category one funeral featuring military ceremonial elements.

King Sigcawu died earlier this month at the age of 51.

WATCH: AmaXhosa King's funeral under way

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA