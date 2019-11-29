AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu's funeral under way

Dignitaries, monarchs and former statesmen are among those present at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale to pay their final respects.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of mourners have gathered in the Eastern Cape for the funeral of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also arrived and is expected to deliver the eulogy on Friday morning.

The president has accorded the king a category one funeral featuring military ceremonial elements.

King Sigcawu died earlier this month at the age of 51.

WATCH: AmaXhosa King's funeral under way