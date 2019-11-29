Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation launched to tackle GBV

The nineteen-year-old student was raped and murdered inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.

CAPE TOWN - The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana on Friday honoured the slain University of Cape Town student by launching a foundation in her name to fight gender-based violence (GBV).

Nineteen-year-old Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside the Clareinch Post Office in August. Her death sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests over the high levels of violence against women in the country.

Her uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, said they wanted her to be remembered not by her brutal murder, but what she stood for, which was the rights and safety and women and children.

“Today we are choosing to remember Uyinene in a different light. Not as a victim of a heinous crime, but for who she was; someone who fought right up until the end,” he said.

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation would support programmes to create awareness around gender-based violence, and provide support for victims.

“The foundation is aimed to assist in the creation of leaders that are sensitive to this scourge of gender-based violence that’s ravaging our country,” her uncle said.



About 300 people joined the Mrwetyana family on a solidarity walk, with the launch of the foundation taking place at Kingswood College in Makhanda.