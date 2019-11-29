Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation launched to tackle GBV
The nineteen-year-old student was raped and murdered inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.
CAPE TOWN - The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana on Friday honoured the slain University of Cape Town student by launching a foundation in her name to fight gender-based violence (GBV).
Nineteen-year-old Mrwetyana was raped and murdered inside the Clareinch Post Office in August. Her death sparked a nationwide outcry and mass protests over the high levels of violence against women in the country.
Her uncle, Thembelani Mrwetyana, said they wanted her to be remembered not by her brutal murder, but what she stood for, which was the rights and safety and women and children.
“Today we are choosing to remember Uyinene in a different light. Not as a victim of a heinous crime, but for who she was; someone who fought right up until the end,” he said.
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation would support programmes to create awareness around gender-based violence, and provide support for victims.
“The foundation is aimed to assist in the creation of leaders that are sensitive to this scourge of gender-based violence that’s ravaging our country,” her uncle said.
About 300 people joined the Mrwetyana family on a solidarity walk, with the launch of the foundation taking place at Kingswood College in Makhanda.
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Tragic end to drive for couple as wife killed in brick-throwing incident
-
Arms deal trial: Court says Zuma’s claims of political interference baseless
-
Namibian authorities confiscate passports of Zuma’s former lawyers
-
Hollard withdraws insolvency cover for SAA tickets
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.