Tragic end to drive for couple as wife killed in brick-throwing incident

Michele Pietersen died on Thursday when a group of men hurled a brick at the car, she and her husband were in.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting for a third suspect on following an attack on the N1 Highway that killed a woman.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The victims were treated on the scene for the injuries and a 58-year-old was declared dead due to the extent of her injuries.”

A police investigation is under way.