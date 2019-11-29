Tragic end to drive for couple as wife killed in brick-throwing incident

Outa: Endless govt bailouts to struggling SOEs now exceeds dept budgets
CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting for a third suspect on following an attack on the N1 Highway that killed a woman.
Michele Pietersen died on Thursday when a group of men hurled a brick at the car that she and her husband were in.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The victims were treated on the scene for the injuries and a 58-year-old was declared dead due to the extent of her injuries.”
A police investigation is under way.
