'Tis the season': Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day
The following are quotations from shoppers ahead of America’s biggest shopping day.
NEW YORK - Stuffed with turkey after Thanksgiving feasts, shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season.
KIMBERLY VALDEPENA, 52, SHOPPING AT WALMART (WMT.N) WITH HER DAUGHTER IN TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA:
“I like to get a little head start and see what kinds of deals are coming for Black Friday.”
SHARIDA GALLOWAY, 48, SHOPPING AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:
“There were people here since 4 o’clock ... I had to wait in line to get in... I feel bad. They should limit what people can get. People got six TVs in their car ... they should have set a limit, like two per family - give everyone a chance to get things.”
PATRICIO GARCIA, 38, SHOPPING AT A TARGET (TGT.N) IN CHICAGO:
“We’ve waited for a month or so to get a new car seat.”
IVAN RODRIGUEZ, 32, SALESMAN AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO:
“Right now it’s just warming up - a lot of people are looking more for TVs and electronics so everything’s still smooth ... it’ll be about the same tomorrow. I used to miss spending Thanksgiving with my family, but not as much now. I’ve done this three years.”
BRYON TOLENTINO, 33, HEAD OF THE STATIONERY DEPARTMENT AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO:
“I don’t expect that many people tomorrow ... they’ll know we’ve run out of the main products with the deals like the TVs ... I thought it’d be so crowded you couldn’t even walk. I haven’t heard of any fighting, any arguments.”
ROCHELLE JUDE, 18, WINDOW SHOPPING FOR STUART WEITZMAN SHOES AT MACY’S (M.N) IN NEW YORK:
“I had a Thanksgiving party yesterday, so coming out tonight is no problem.”
CINDY JONES, 59 and SCOTT MACDONALD, 60, SHOPPING AT MACY’S FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK:
“We’re travelling on vacation ... looking for a real good deal.”
LAMAR MILLS, 48, SHOPPING AT MACY’S IN NEW YORK:
“My kids were in the (Macy’s) parade ... We’re actually going to have Thanksgiving dinner here.”
CARA BEGLEY, 35, SHOPPING AT MACY’S IN NEW YORK:
“I’m heading back to Kentucky tonight and wanted to try to get some souvenirs and Christmas presents here.”
