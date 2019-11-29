Terror suspect arrested by Hawks appears in court

Harry Knoesen appeared in court in Mpumalanga on Friday on charges related to terror and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested the self-proclaimed leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the Crusaders.

Knoesen was nabbed by the Hawks after a two-year investigation into an alleged terrorist plot by the movement.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “There was also a simultaneous operation that took place in Eastern Cape in one of his houses and we also found material there. He went to court today and his case was postponed to Monday.”

Mulaudzi said they were also looking for Knoesen’s alleged accomplice, Riana Heymans, who was believed to be part of the group.