Telkom says Cell C has rejected takeover offer
Telkom SA said on Friday the board of its larger but troubled rival Cell C had rejected its takeover bid.
JOHANNESBURG - Telkom SA said on Friday the board of its larger but troubled rival Cell C had rejected its takeover bid.
“The Telkom Board continues to believe the offer is a compelling proposition that would have created significant value for all stakeholders including Telkom’s shareholders,” the statement said.
Cell C is majority-owned by Blue Label Telecoms. It has an estimated R9 billion in debt, and is in talks with both MTN and Telkom, telling MyBroadband in November discussions with MTN were at an advanced stage.
The move with Telkom could have put South Africa's two smallest telecoms companies on a better footing to compete against their larger competitors.
Popular in Business
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
Dark times: Eskom has a R50 billion shortfall. How did we get here?
-
Mkhari ‘respects’ Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw from Chairman's Conversation
-
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
-
'Something sinister is going on': Mbalula blames CT train attacks on saboteurs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.