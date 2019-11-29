'Something sinister is going on': Mbalula blames CT train attacks on saboteurs
In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at Cape Town station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said saboteurs were to blame for arson attacks on Cape Town's trains.
In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at the Cape Town train station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.
"We are under no illusion that the recent cancellation of security contracts by Prasa is a contributing element to the heightened lawlessness."
Mbalula is convinced there's something sinister going on in Cape Town as train attacks continue unabated.
His comments came just hours after Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela blamed the arson attacks on a syndicate.
His national counterpart went into some detail about his theory.
"Some of these acts of criminality are staged in order to force Prasa's hand to continue with an arrangement that was not only found irregular by the Auditor-General and the Public Protector, but one that has exposed Prasa to inside jobs."
Investigators have identified four suspects in connection with the latest train fire.
It's one of more than 20 such fires in Cape Town this year alone.
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
Ramaphosa pulls out of Power FM’s Chairman’s Conversation
-
4 suspects 'positively identified' after Cape Town trains arson, says Mbalula
-
Andre de Ruyter ‘most suitable’ CEO to lead Eskom, says Mabuza
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.