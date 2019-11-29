'Something sinister is going on': Mbalula blames CT train attacks on saboteurs

In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at Cape Town station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said saboteurs were to blame for arson attacks on Cape Town's trains.

In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at the Cape Town train station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.

"We are under no illusion that the recent cancellation of security contracts by Prasa is a contributing element to the heightened lawlessness."

Mbalula is convinced there's something sinister going on in Cape Town as train attacks continue unabated.

His comments came just hours after Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela blamed the arson attacks on a syndicate.

His national counterpart went into some detail about his theory.

"Some of these acts of criminality are staged in order to force Prasa's hand to continue with an arrangement that was not only found irregular by the Auditor-General and the Public Protector, but one that has exposed Prasa to inside jobs."

Investigators have identified four suspects in connection with the latest train fire.

It's one of more than 20 such fires in Cape Town this year alone.