'Something sinister is going on': Mbalula blames CT train attacks on saboteurs

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

'Something sinister is going on': Mbalula blames CT train attacks on saboteurs

In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at Cape Town station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on 28 November 2019 visited Cape Town Train Station after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on 28 November 2019 visited Cape Town Train Station after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said saboteurs were to blame for arson attacks on Cape Town's trains.

In the latest incident, 18 carriages were gutted in a fire early on Thursday morning at the Cape Town train station. The entire rail facility had to be shut down for several hours.

"We are under no illusion that the recent cancellation of security contracts by Prasa is a contributing element to the heightened lawlessness."

Mbalula is convinced there's something sinister going on in Cape Town as train attacks continue unabated.

His comments came just hours after Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela blamed the arson attacks on a syndicate.

His national counterpart went into some detail about his theory.

"Some of these acts of criminality are staged in order to force Prasa's hand to continue with an arrangement that was not only found irregular by the Auditor-General and the Public Protector, but one that has exposed Prasa to inside jobs."

Investigators have identified four suspects in connection with the latest train fire.

It's one of more than 20 such fires in Cape Town this year alone.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA