Small businesses cash in on Black Friday specials
While big retailers were cashing in during Black Friday specials, some small businesses also threw their hats in the ring.
SOWETO - After almost 15 hours after some stores opened for Black Friday, the queues at some shopping centres were only getting longer. Malls around the country were abuzz with shoppers looking to get their hands on the best deals.
The Legends Barbershop at Maponya Mall was one such business.
The 40% off every cut special had the entire entrance bursting at the seams with young people.
One man said it took him over an hour to get to the barbershop.
“I come from Kagiso and I came here to get a haircut on special,” he said.
Shop manager Phemello Tlabakwe said they were anticipating this kind of turnout.
“I guess everyone wants to look good with December coming and the special has been a hit,” he said.
The shop was expected to close at 6pm but Tlabakwe was unsure that all customers would be served by then.
#BlackFriday people are now rushing to get into the store to get deals. RP #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/VBPHGNbVa9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2019
WATCH: TVs fly off shelves at midnight Black Friday sale
