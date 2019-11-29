Siviwe Soyizwapi: Springboks World Cup win motivates us to do better

Siviwe Soyizwapi said the win was motivated the Sevens side to excel ahead of the new season

CAPE TOWN - Springboks Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi has applauded Springboks leadership under coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi.

Soyizwapi said the win was motivated the Sevens side to excel ahead of the new season.

Coach Neil Powell has announced the squad on Thursday, with Soyizwapi leading the experienced squad, featuring several returning veterans for the Dubai Sevens tournament next weekend.

"What happened to the Springboks made us proud and excited. The leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi did well and did us proud," said Soyizwapi.

"As Siya says in his interviews, what they did wasn't only for them but they did it for the nation and the whole country is excited."