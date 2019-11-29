View all in Latest
Safa assures fans over women's league

The match between First Touch Academy and the University of Johannesburg was delayed by over an hour after referees failed to pitch for the match in time.

29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Safa's head of referees has assured football fans that last week’s incident in the Safa National Women’s League would not be repeated.

The match between First Touch Academy and the University of Johannesburg, which was scheduled to kick-off at 15h00, was delayed by over an hour after the assigned referees failed to pitch for the match in time.

The match eventually kicked off at 16h30 with no further mishap as the Johannesburg side ran out 4-2 winners.

Safa’s head of referees Tenda Masikhwa spoke on the matter and assured spectators that such a delay, which caused uneasiness among supporters, would not be repeated again.

“This is the 12th week of this inaugural league and we have had almost zero undesirable incidents and I can assure fans going forward that what happened at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this past Saturday will never recur,” said Masikhwa.

“Going forward, we will make sure that we have a ready back-up plan if there is a hint of any delay. We want to maintain the great momentum of this exciting league which has captured the excitement of the nation".

