S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Scores of overzealous customers have been at the Cape Town CBD's Game outlet, queueing since the crack of dawn.

They've joined millions eager to burn through their money in the hope of scoring a deal. And any deal will do.

At 6am sharp, Game's doors opened, welcoming shoppers.

#BlackFriday The first group of customers have entered Game in the CBD. The first in line has queued since 4h30. LP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2019

Tighter security measures are in place to avoid a repeat of last year's madness when the main door was broken down.

Some shoppers have spent all year saving up for Black Friday. Others will rack up debt using their credit cards.

Kaylim Williams from Heideveld has been saving up since January.

He said his bosses have known for weeks he won't be in for work on Black Friday: “At the beginning of the year, I’ve been saving for this day. So, my bosses know already that I won’t be able to come to work on Black Friday.”

Ilhaam Thomas said Black Friday only happens once a year so she was going all out.

“We all live in poverty, so when we get the money, you must save it for this time of the year.”

In Gauteng, shoppers have also showed up at stores in their numbers. Shoppers at South Gate Mall said they were pleasantly surprised and happy with their shopping experience.

Customers streamed in since midnight to take advantage of some mega deals.

One shopper told EWN she that was at Checkers since 3am.

“I am not going to buy clothes or anything. The bicycle is for my daughter’s Christmas present. I budgeted R800 for it but got it for R700.”

Another shopper said the experience made her anxious.

“It’s overwhelming. We’ve been here since 5am and it’s just overwhelming.”