Rand dips ahead of trade, budget data
At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.24% weaker at 14.7350 per dollar, compared with an overnight close of 14.70, in relatively light-volume trade with the US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened early on Friday, as disappearing bets of the United States central bank cutting lending rates further added to worries about the local economy.
At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.24% weaker at 14.7350 per dollar, compared with an overnight close of 14.70, in relatively light-volume trade with the US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The dollar climbed higher on Friday, as data showing the US economy is on a firm footing led investors to cut back rate-cut bets that have so far supported flows into high-yielding emerging currencies such as the rand.
Trade and monthly government budget balance figures due in the session, ahead of next Tuesday’s third-quarter economic growth data, were set to drive sentiment, with 14.80 the next sell target.
Bonds edged firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper down 1 basis point to 8.465%.
Popular in Business
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
Telkom says Cell C has rejected takeover offer
-
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
-
Mkhari ‘respects’ Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw from Chairman's Conversation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.