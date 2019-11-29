R20? National minimum wage should be in line with inflation, says Cosatu
The figure of R20 was first introduced at Nedlac three years ago and implemented this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has called for a review of the national minimum wage.
The figure of R20 per hour was first introduced at Nedlac three years ago and implemented this year.
Cosatu said the minimum wage commission should resign if the minimum wage doesn’t change.
Cosatu is aggrieved by the lack of amendment to the national minimum wage three years after the figure was first set during the inception of the regime.
The federation's president Zingiswa Losi said the commission responsible for the running of the policy should have assessed the set figure with the aim of changing it in line with inflationary demands.
Losi was addressing reporters at Cosatu’s briefing following its central executive committee meeting.
The federation has also reviewed its posture on state-owned institutions, saying while it remains committed to anti-privatisation, it is open to discussions about the feasibility of the current model.
