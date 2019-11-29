View all in Latest
R20? National minimum wage should be in line with inflation, says Cosatu

The figure of R20 was first introduced at Nedlac three years ago and implemented this year.

FILE: Congress of South African Trade Unions president Zingiswa Losi during the media briefing at Cosatu House in Johannesburg on 29 November 2018 .Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has called for a review of the national minimum wage.

The figure of R20 per hour was first introduced at Nedlac three years ago and implemented this year.

Cosatu said the minimum wage commission should resign if the minimum wage doesn’t change.

Cosatu is aggrieved by the lack of amendment to the national minimum wage three years after the figure was first set during the inception of the regime.

The federation's president Zingiswa Losi said the commission responsible for the running of the policy should have assessed the set figure with the aim of changing it in line with inflationary demands.

Losi was addressing reporters at Cosatu’s briefing following its central executive committee meeting.

The federation has also reviewed its posture on state-owned institutions, saying while it remains committed to anti-privatisation, it is open to discussions about the feasibility of the current model.

