Probe into Tongaat Hulett reveals dodgy accounting practices
A PwC report identified major historical shortfalls in governance practices, delegation of authority, decision-making, oversight, financial discipline, record keeping, systems usage and financial reporting.
JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into agriculture and agri-processing company Tongaat Hulett has revealed that its senior executives initiated undesirable accounting practices, which includes overstating profits for years.
The report released by the company was authored by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) following a six-month investigation.
The company says disciplinary action is being taken against some of the senior executives involved in the dodgy deals – while its board is considering instituting civil suits to recover the funds.
Criminal action is also being pursued.
The PwC report - which reads like the makings of the Steinhoff scandal that shook the markets - is scathing against current and former executives at Tongaat Hulett.
It identified major historical shortfalls in governance practices, delegation of authority, decision-making, oversight, financial discipline, record keeping, systems usage and financial reporting.
Among the executives mentioned in the report by name is CFO Murray Munro and former CEO Peter Staude.
The company says the investigation’s findings point to personal financial enrichment of some senior employees in the form of financial incentives paid to them over the years – such as bonuses and other benefits.
The civil suits consideration is meant to recoup these funds.
The board says it will provide relevant information and necessary support to the police and the national prosecuting authority to help them pursue individuals who will be facing prosecution.
Popular in Business
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
Outa: Endless govt bailouts to struggling SOEs now exceeds dept budgets
-
Mkhari ‘respects’ Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw from Chairman's Conversation
-
Telkom says Cell C has rejected takeover offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.