PRO14 debut for Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn against Ospreys
CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn will make his PRO14 debut for Cheetahs clash against Ospreys at The Gnoll in Neath, Wales on Saturday.
Coach Hawies Fourie announced the team with several changes from the last match against Cardiff on 9 November.
“We want to win this game big time and for several reasons. Those first three games that we played after we won the Currie Cup final, there was great hype around us and we want to get that back. We want to be in the play-offs and the semi-final, so this is a crucial game for us," said Cheetahs centre William Small-Smith
“We go into a quite lengthy break now and we don’t want it to be spoiled by the memory of a defeat that hangs over you in your time off. This recent break was good for us. But we don’t want to go into the break feeling like we didn’t do our best in our last game."
Cheetahs: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Craig Barry, 13. William Small-Smith, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Clayton Blommetjies, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Ruan Pienaar (c), 8. Aidon Davis, 7. Junior Pokomela, 6. Chris Massyn, 5. Walt Steenkamp, 4. Sintu Manjezi, 3. Luan de Bruin, 2. Wilmar Arnoldi, 1. Boan Venter.
Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Reinach Venter, 18. Erich de Jager, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Gerhard Olivier, 21. Tian Meyer, 22. George Whitehead, 23. Chris Smith.
