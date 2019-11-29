PRO14 debut for Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn against Ospreys

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

PRO14 debut for Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn against Ospreys

Coach Hawies Fourie announced the team with several changes from the last match against Cardiff on 9 November.

The Cheetahs team. Picture: Twitter/@CheetahsRugby
The Cheetahs team. Picture: Twitter/@CheetahsRugby
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs flanker Chris Massyn will make his PRO14 debut for Cheetahs clash against Ospreys at The Gnoll in Neath, Wales on Saturday.

Coach Hawies Fourie announced the team with several changes from the last match against Cardiff on 9 November.

“We want to win this game big time and for several reasons. Those first three games that we played after we won the Currie Cup final, there was great hype around us and we want to get that back. We want to be in the play-offs and the semi-final, so this is a crucial game for us," said Cheetahs centre William Small-Smith

“We go into a quite lengthy break now and we don’t want it to be spoiled by the memory of a defeat that hangs over you in your time off. This recent break was good for us. But we don’t want to go into the break feeling like we didn’t do our best in our last game."

Cheetahs: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Craig Barry, 13. William Small-Smith, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Clayton Blommetjies, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Ruan Pienaar (c), 8. Aidon Davis, 7. Junior Pokomela, 6. Chris Massyn, 5. Walt Steenkamp, 4. Sintu Manjezi, 3. Luan de Bruin, 2. Wilmar Arnoldi, 1. Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Reinach Venter, 18. Erich de Jager, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Gerhard Olivier, 21. Tian Meyer, 22. George Whitehead, 23. Chris Smith.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA