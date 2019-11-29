Police hunt suspects after Mpumalanga woman (21) raped, killed

Kwanele Zuma and her brother were travelling together when they were attacked on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police on Friday were searching for the men who murdered and allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman while she was travelling home from a job interview in Johannesburg.

Kwanele Zuma and her brother were travelling together when they were attacked on Monday. The siblings from Carolina were hitchhiking home from Emalahleni when they were offered a lift.

Zuma’s brother was hit on the head with a gun before being robbed and thrown from a moving taxi. He woke in hospital the next day where he was told his sister had been killed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: “We are gathering evidence and making a clarion call to the public for anyone who might have seen the taxi that picked up the pair to come forward to assist with the case.”