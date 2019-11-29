View all in Latest
Go

Cheers! Over 200 beers on taste at this year’s Cape Town Festival of Beer

The event is the country’s largest annual gathering of beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

A bartender pours a draught beer. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A bartender pours a draught beer. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Beer lovers will get to raise a glass as some of the best brews will be on display at this year’s Cape Town Festival of Beer.

The event is the country’s largest annual gathering of beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs. There'll be over 200 beers available to taste.

The festival now in its 10th year takes place from Friday until 1 December at Hamilton's Rugby Club in Green Point.

Co-festival organiser Martin Tucker said they would also be looking to find the best beer on offer.

“We’ve got a voting panel that decides on the judging criteria and after they do the judging, we have different categories of beers that win,” Tucker said.

Around 10,000 people were expected to attend the festival, which would be held in Greenpoint.

