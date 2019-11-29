Cheers! Over 200 beers on taste at this year’s Cape Town Festival of Beer

The event is the country’s largest annual gathering of beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

CAPE TOWN - Beer lovers will get to raise a glass as some of the best brews will be on display at this year’s Cape Town Festival of Beer.

There'll be over 200 beers available to taste.

The festival now in its 10th year takes place from Friday until 1 December at Hamilton's Rugby Club in Green Point.

We are back for our 10th @FestOfBeer from 29 November - 1 December at our home base @Hamilton_SPRFC. Early Bird tickets for Friday & Sunday available for R99, with Saturday tickets for R150 beer lovers! 🍻@webticketsSA 👉🏼 https://t.co/7hA0A2b17e#CTFOB19 pic.twitter.com/umx0gOfokH — Festival of Beer (@FestOfBeer) October 11, 2019

Co-festival organiser Martin Tucker said they would also be looking to find the best beer on offer.

“We’ve got a voting panel that decides on the judging criteria and after they do the judging, we have different categories of beers that win,” Tucker said.

Around 10,000 people were expected to attend the festival, which would be held in Greenpoint.