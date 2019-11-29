NCC: If consumers accept Ford Kuga offer, it will be final settlement

PRETORIA - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Friday said if Ford Kuga owners whose cars burnt up as a result of a defective cooling system accepted the latest settlement offer from the Ford Motor Company, it would be regarded as a full and final settlement from the company.

The NCC announced the outcome of negotiations and that the vehicle manufacturer would pay a fine of R35 million. Ford also offered to pay R50,000 to each affected consumer.

Since about 2015, reports emerged of a number of Kuga SUVs catching fire without warning.

NCC acting commissioner Thezi Mbuza said they had received 160 complaints from consumers, but their investigation established that 46 of the Kuga SUVs caught fire.

Mbuza said Ford acknowledged it contravened the Consumer Protection Act.

“The payment of the set sum, should the consumer elect to accept it, will be a full and final settlement of all claims that the consumer might have against Ford as a result of the damaged or recalled Kuga vehicle,” she said.

Consumers had the right to reject the offer, engage in mediation, or institute a civil claim through the courts.