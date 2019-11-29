View all in Latest
Namibian authorities confiscate passports of Zuma’s former lawyers

According to local media, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert were about to appear in court to represent two former ministers of fisheries and justice who face charges including corruption, bribery, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Advocates Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert had their passports confiscated in Namibia on 29 November 2019 for working without permits. Picture: @NewEraNewspaper/Twitter
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former lawyers of former President Jacob Zuma, Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, on Friday, had their passports confiscated in Namibia for working without permits.

According to local media, they were about to appear in court to represent two former ministers of fisheries and justice who face charges including corruption, bribery, money laundering, and tax evasion.

The accused are known as “the fish rot 6” after they allegedly swindled money from a fisheries project operating between Namibia and Angola.

The Namibian tweeted a video showing an immigration official taking passports from Hellens and Joubert.

The country’s anti-corruption commission said its investigations showed how companies owned by some of the suspects were used to facilitate payments of millions of dollars into other bank accounts of companies linked to the suspects.

It was not clear if the two lawyers would be deported.

