Mkhari ‘respects’ Ramaphosa’s decision to withdraw from Chairman's Conversation

JOHANNESBURG - PowerFM chairman Given Mkhari on Thursday said he respected the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to pull out of the Chairman's Conversation.

Mkhari said he understood why the president did it, but he was disappointed at the decision.

The annual Chairman's Conversation was cancelled on Thursday evening after Ramaphosa withdrew, citing concerns raised by civil society organisations about his participation.

Mkhari and his wife, Ipeleng, were embroiled in a domestic dispute last year, which saw them laying criminal complaints against one another, which were later withdrawn.

Mkhari had to cancel the event after the Ramaphosa's withdrawal.

Mkhari said: “I believe that there are multiple considerations that the highest office in the land would go through and arriving at a decision and, we respect it and accept it.”

The Mkhari's domestic issues were the reason that Ramaphosa pulled out after numerous organisations complained that Mkhari had faced allegations that he abused his wife.

But Ipeleng denied this: “At the time last year when we went through one of the most difficult time of our lives, we decided to make that process our process and to look at the genesis of time and what has happened over that time, a lot of healing has taken place between us and our families and amongst a greater part of the people around us.”

The couple said they had resolved their issues and would like the public to respect this.