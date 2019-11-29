Matric results to be announced 7 January

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide. A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education says that the national results for the 2019 matric exams will be announced on 7 January 2020, while individual results will be available at schools on 8 January 2020.

On Friday the department said it was pleased that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations had been concluded successfully.

“It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smooth, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres,” said Minister Angie Motshekga,

A total of 790,405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide. A further 212 pupils wrote at correctional facilities.

Motshekga said the examination progressed well until the final day, except for a few hiccups that include load-shedding experienced in parts of the country on the first day of the examination, and service-delivery protests in the North-West which led to the relocation of pupils to other examination centres.

Marking began earlier this week in some provinces and would shift gear across 142 marking centres located in provinces and would be concluded on 14 December.

“As a department, we are proud to be able to pull off such a big examination year after year, without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam," said Motshekga.