Maile wants Da Gama to justify why he shouldn’t be sacked as council speaker
On Thursday, Da Gama postponed the election of the mayor to next week, saying he needs to seek legal advice on determining a majority.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile wants Johannesburg city council speaker Vasco da Gama to give reasons why he shouldn't be suspended or removed.
In a statement, Maile wrote: “A council meeting was duly scheduled for 28 November 2019 to elect a new executive mayor for the city. You, however, adjourned the council meeting and postponed same to 4-5 December 2019. You indicated that the postponement was necessary in order to seek independent legal opinion on what constitute a majority of votes to elect a new executive mayor.”
But Maile said Da Gama's decision deprived the council the right to execute its constitutional and legal obligations to elect an executive and he abused his office.
The MEC said he had afforded Da Gama reasonable time to explain his actions before he could exercise his statutory powers to deal with the unbecoming and unlawful conduct of the Speaker.
“Before I exercise my powers in terms of Item 14 (6) of the Code, I hereby, in accordance with the rules of natural justice, invite your good self to, within seven (7) days of receipt of this letter, make written representations to me as to why you should not be suspended or removed as a councillor.”
