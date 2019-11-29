Lead SA & Stay Safe team up to host self-defence workshops
The three-hour workshop was designed to proactively upskill participants in terms of rape prevention and self-defence tools.
JOHANNESBURG - Lead SA and non-profit organisation Stay Safe have teamed up to host the #IAmNotNext self-defence workshops at Century City Conference Centre, in Cape Town.
The self-defence workshops, which form part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, will take place on 30 November and 7 December.
The three-hour workshop was designed to proactively upskill participants in terms of rape prevention and self-defence tools.
Sanette Smit – the author of The South African Woman’s Guide to Self Defence - will conduct the self-defence class. Smit is also a respected karate and self-defence practitioner with 40 years of experience.
To date, this life skills programme had empowered more than 200,000 primary and secondary school learners with the practical skills of general safety and self-defence.
In 2014, Shoprite sponsored the Stay Safe Women’s Roadshow for 18 months, which equipped more than 1,800 women from previously disadvantaged areas with the practical skills of self-defence.
Tickets for the workshop are available at Computicket.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Black Friday madness: Parents urged to keep an eye on kids while shopping
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos
-
Paul Burrell: Queen will be upset over Harry & Meghan's Christmas plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.