Lead SA & Stay Safe team up to host self-defence workshops

JOHANNESBURG - Lead SA and non-profit organisation Stay Safe have teamed up to host the #IAmNotNext self-defence workshops at Century City Conference Centre, in Cape Town.

The self-defence workshops, which form part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, will take place on 30 November and 7 December.

The three-hour workshop was designed to proactively upskill participants in terms of rape prevention and self-defence tools.

Sanette Smit – the author of The South African Woman’s Guide to Self Defence - will conduct the self-defence class. Smit is also a respected karate and self-defence practitioner with 40 years of experience.

To date, this life skills programme had empowered more than 200,000 primary and secondary school learners with the practical skills of general safety and self-defence.

In 2014, Shoprite sponsored the Stay Safe Women’s Roadshow for 18 months, which equipped more than 1,800 women from previously disadvantaged areas with the practical skills of self-defence.

Tickets for the workshop are available at Computicket.