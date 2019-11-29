Kaizer Chiefs duo claims monthly Absa Premiership awards

Chiefs are currently top of the log, having claimed 10 wins in 12 games.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ good form in the Absa Premiership has been rewarded with individual awards for Ernst Middendorp and Daniel Akpeyi.

The two were named coach and player of the month, respectively, for September and October.

They have a 10-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Speaking at the PSL offices in Parktown after receiving the award, Akpeyi admitted it was a reward for the hard work he had put in.

He also discussed whether his position would be threatened when regular number 1, Itumeleng Khune, returns from injury.

“I don’t think we are having any fights on who is going to be the number one or not,” he said.

“It’s only an opportunity I am having, for the coach to have confidence in me, to play me while Khune is injured. If Khune is fine and the coach decides he should play, we are cool”.

Meanwhile, Middendorp admits that Khama Billiat’s constant injury problems are brought on by a busy workload for both club and country.

The attacker injured his hamstring again in the 3-1 win over Stellenbosch on Wednesday night, something Middendorp believes could have been avoided had he not travelled to represent Zimbabwe during the international break earlier this month.

"We were already in preseason preparing, then he came straight away into our camp. This is not healthy for any player in the world. I said it on Sunday, it’s not possible. We tried on Saturday and we could see that there is something hanging in and he said he already played with a lot of pain, at least the second game for the

the national team of Zimbabwe.

"I know it was a risk against Stellenbosch. He had a good feeling but immediately after the break, at the beginning of the second half, the first long sprint, he was done. We now have to be very clearly structured. Unfortunately, it depends on what he is doing over the years and at a certain time you pay the price."

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana scored his first senior goal for the club in the win against Stellenbosch. The player was booked for taking on his top while celebrating, and Middendorp has spoken about that incident.