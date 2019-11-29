Imagine the specs appeal...John Lennon's sunglasses to be sold at auction
The vintage glasses and a parking ticket - issued on 25 April 1969 in London outside the band's own label Apple Records - will be sold online by Sotheby's with other Beatles memorabilia next month.
LONDON - A pair of John Lennon's trademark round sunglasses are going up for auction along with a parking ticket given to Beatles drummer Ringo Starr - items kept for half a century by a former driver for the band.
Alan Herring, who worked as a chauffeur for Starr and bandmate George Harrison in the late 60s, said Lennon had given him the glasses after leaving them on the back seat of his Mercedes.
"When John got out of the car I noticed that he'd left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected," he said.
"I asked John if he'd like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry, that they were just for the look."
The vintage glasses and the parking ticket - issued on 25 April 1969 in London outside the band's own label Apple Records - will be sold online by Sotheby's with other Beatles memorabilia next month.
Herring said the decision to sell the objects was an emotional one, but that "the memories I have of this very special time in my life working with the Beatles are far more important to me".
The brown, creased £2 parking ticket is expected to fetch £1,500 ($1,900, 1,700 euros), while the sunglasses - which Herring never did get mended - could sell for £8,000.
Other items going under the hammer between 6 to 13 December include a cigarette lighter kept in Herring's car, shirts worn by the Fab Four and Harrison's guitar with a predicted price of £60,000.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Black Friday madness: Parents urged to keep an eye on kids while shopping
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos
-
Trump beefs up with Rocky body on Twitter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.