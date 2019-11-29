'I lost a day's wages': CT train attacks put commuters' jobs under threat
Train services were thrown into disarray on Thursday after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire at Cape Town Station.
CAPE TOWN - Ongoing attacks on Metrorail infrastructure threaten the jobs of thousands of commuters who rely on trains to get to work.
Investigators have identified four suspects in connection with the latest train fire.
One single mother of three arrived at the Steenberg Railway Station at 5:30am on Thursday morning. After being told there are no trains, she walked half an hour to Retreat station, only to find a similar situation.
Stranded and fuming she eventually went back home.
Her father then gave her a lift to Harfield station in the southern suburbs and from there, she walked to Claremont to catch a taxi. She was an hour and a half late for work. When she finally arrived, she was told by her manager to go back home because she lost an entire day's wages.
She fears her job is on the line: “I’m scared my job is on the line. If I lose my job, then I don’t know.”
The woman is one of the thousands affected by fickle train services caused by criminals
