Mbeki pays hails late king Sigcawu 'a true patriot' at funeral

Mbeki is speaking at the funeral service of Sigcawu in Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Former President Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to the late AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu, saying he was a true patriot.

Mbeki is speaking at the funeral service of Sigcawu in Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape. He died earlier this month.

Mbeki said he spoke with the king before his death about his concerns around the state of the nation.

“Sometime before he passed away, he directed that he and I would have to meet to discuss what should be done to respond to those challenges and I told His Majesty that I was on standby to meet him whenever he had time to meet me."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also paid tribute to Sigcawu.

Ramaphosa delivered the official eulogy: “This country needs more leaders like him, leaders who care about the welfare of the people first and foremost. He was vocal about a number of issues, leading amongst them was his voice against drugs, alcohol abuse and he absolutely advocated passionately for youth development.”