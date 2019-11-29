Mbeki pays hails late king Sigcawu 'a true patriot' at funeral
Mbeki is speaking at the funeral service of Sigcawu in Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Former President Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to the late AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu, saying he was a true patriot.
Mbeki is speaking at the funeral service of Sigcawu in Willowvale, in the Eastern Cape. He died earlier this month.
Mbeki said he spoke with the king before his death about his concerns around the state of the nation.
“Sometime before he passed away, he directed that he and I would have to meet to discuss what should be done to respond to those challenges and I told His Majesty that I was on standby to meet him whenever he had time to meet me."
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also paid tribute to Sigcawu.
Ramaphosa delivered the official eulogy: “This country needs more leaders like him, leaders who care about the welfare of the people first and foremost. He was vocal about a number of issues, leading amongst them was his voice against drugs, alcohol abuse and he absolutely advocated passionately for youth development.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
D-day: Court to rule on Jacob Zuma's appeal against corruption trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.