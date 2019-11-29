Fire damage to trains in Cape Town to exceed R60m - Mbalula
Train services were thrown into disarray on Thursday after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire at Cape Town Train Station.
CAPE TOWN - The cost of the damage to Metrorail infrastructure continues to escalate.
#Trainfire Eighteen carriages, from two train sets, were destroyed in the blaze this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/04JDftMvcm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
Metrorail said early indications were that an accelerant was used and investigators did not rule out the possibility that the fire was started deliberately. There were more than 20 train fires in the province this year.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the cost of the damages exceeded R60 million.
“The damaged is estimated at R61 million and over the last five years, 213 coaches were lost due to arson at a cost of R643 million. We are outraged at this deliberate act of criminality,” he said.
Mbalula said he was under no illusion that the recent cancellation of security contracts by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was a contributing element to the heightened lawlessness.
He said four suspects were identified on CCTV footage, but no arrests were made.
The minister conducted a site inspection at Cape Town Train Station hours after Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela briefed the media there. He believes a syndicate was behind the spate of attacks on Metrorail trains.
