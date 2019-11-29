Family, friends say final goodbye to Precious Ramabulana
The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was killed in her room off-campus on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana will on Friday be laid to rest in her hometown.
The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was killed in her room off-campus on Sunday.
She was stabbed 52 times and it's believed she was also raped.
Ramabulana’s family will say their final goodbyes with little to no answers on the circumstances surrounding her death.
The 28-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Ramabulana's death has sparked widespread outrage with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.
WATCH: Police Minister on Ramabulana's killer: 1,2 ... 52 times stabbed, why such brutality?
Popular in Local
-
Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
-
Flight Centre SA is cutting ties with SAA: Here's why
-
D-day: Court to rule on Jacob Zuma's appeal against corruption trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.