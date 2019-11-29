Family, friends say final goodbye to Precious Ramabulana

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was killed in her room off-campus on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana will on Friday be laid to rest in her hometown.

She was stabbed 52 times and it's believed she was also raped.

Ramabulana’s family will say their final goodbyes with little to no answers on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 28-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Ramabulana's death has sparked widespread outrage with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.

