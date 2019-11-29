View all in Latest
Go

Family, friends say final goodbye to Precious Ramabulana

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was killed in her room off-campus on Sunday.

Precious Ramabulana (21). Picture: @NalediChirwa/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana will on Friday be laid to rest in her hometown.

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET College student was killed in her room off-campus on Sunday.

She was stabbed 52 times and it's believed she was also raped.

Ramabulana’s family will say their final goodbyes with little to no answers on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 28-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Ramabulana's death has sparked widespread outrage with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.

WATCH: Police Minister on Ramabulana's killer: 1,2 ... 52 times stabbed, why such brutality?

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA