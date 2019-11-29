Eskom will no longer cut power to defaulting Free State municipalities

Notices of intention to terminate were sent to the Mangaung, Mafube and Mantsopa municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Friday announced that it would no longer be cutting power next week to three municipalities in the Free State due to failure of payment.

The power utility said it met with the provincial MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs over the matter.

“Eskom and Centlec have reached a payment agreement. Therefore, Eskom will not be continuing with planned interruptions,” Eskom in a statement.

