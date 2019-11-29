Emery sacked as Arsenal manager
Emery leaves the side after 18 months in charge, with the club eighth in the Premier League standings after four wins in 13 matches.
JOHANNESBURG - Arsenal has sacked manager Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a victory and Freddie Ljungberg will take over as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
"The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the club said in a statement.
“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.”
